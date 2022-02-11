FY2023 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.