FY2024 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Increased by Analyst

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.85 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

