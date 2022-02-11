FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Boosted by Analyst

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $41.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

