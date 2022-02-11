Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton Sells 26,666 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$14,666.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,641,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$902,553.85.

Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael William Sutton purchased 26,666 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,799.63.

GWM opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$92.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

