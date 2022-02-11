Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton Sells 26,666 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Michael William Sutton sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$14,666.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,641,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$902,553.85.
Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Michael William Sutton purchased 26,666 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,799.63.
GWM opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$92.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.
About Galway Metals
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
