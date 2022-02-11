GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.73 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

