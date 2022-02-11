GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.73 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
