GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Shares of GBL opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Investors (GBL)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.