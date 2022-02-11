GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of GBL opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

