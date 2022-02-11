GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking prudent efforts to fast-track growth, particularly in the digital arena. It has been appointing executives with significant experience in e-commerce and technology. The company has been increasing product catalog across consumer electronics, PC gaming, collectibles, toys and other categories. It is also exploring emerging opportunities in blockchain, non-fungible tokens, and Web 3.0 gaming. No doubt, GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as increasing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content. We note that software sales fell slightly in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, adjusted SG&A expenses rose 17.2% due to costs associated with transformation efforts undertaken to evolve into a technology company.”

GME has been the subject of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of GME opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. GameStop has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $348.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

