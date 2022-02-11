Gartner (NYSE:IT) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

Gartner (NYSE:IT) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

