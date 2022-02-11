GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $5,050,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GATX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.