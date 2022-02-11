GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 71,128 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

