Gems Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $259,710.49 and $26,106.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

