General Catalyst Group Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,638,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,303,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 26.0% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $34,483,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $28,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $14,797,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $13,709,000.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,922. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 438,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 236,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,014,706 shares of company stock worth $122,657,976 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

