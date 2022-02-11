General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of General Mills worth $331,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

