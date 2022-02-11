General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Nomura

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Nomura from $66.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

