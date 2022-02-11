Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,328 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Stitch Fix worth $44,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $15.43 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.