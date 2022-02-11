Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,311 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $42,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,913,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

