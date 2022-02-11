Geoffrey Richards Sells 13,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TNL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 897,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,949. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after acquiring an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.