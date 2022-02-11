Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.99. 317,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$19.01 and a one year high of C$26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

