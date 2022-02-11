Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of GTLB opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile

