Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
GAIN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 114,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,786. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
