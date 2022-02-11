Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GAIN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 114,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,786. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.