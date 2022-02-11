Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

GLT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 5,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,175. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

