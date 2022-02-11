Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.
GLT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 5,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,175. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
