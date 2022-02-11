Glazer Capital LLC Grows Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $9.90 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

