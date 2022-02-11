Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter.

WALDU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

