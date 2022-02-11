Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.57% of KINS Technology Group worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 411.6% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 230,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINZ opened at $10.00 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

