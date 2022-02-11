Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $299,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,488,000.

TWCBU opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

