Glenview Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,364 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 3.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $188,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.