Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $89.53 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,063,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259,719 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $89,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

