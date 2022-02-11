Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 141,698 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,698 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $127,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

