Glenview Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $66,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

