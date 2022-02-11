Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by 2,125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of GPN opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

