Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Global Payments has raised its dividend by 2,125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Shares of GPN opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
