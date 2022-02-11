Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

GPN opened at $145.53 on Friday. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Global Payments by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 87,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Global Payments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 38,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

