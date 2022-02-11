Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE:GSL opened at $28.37 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

