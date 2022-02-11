Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.53

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.53 and traded as low as C$19.79. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The company has a market cap of C$448.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.53.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.81%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

