GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.GlobalFoundries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.210-$0.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 15,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,745. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.79.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. HSBC began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

