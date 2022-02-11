GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 1,741,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

