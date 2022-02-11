Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.86% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 137,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

