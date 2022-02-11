Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Up 7.7%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.94. 9,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 655,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
