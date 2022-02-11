Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Up 7.7%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.94. 9,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 655,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

