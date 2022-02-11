Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP)’s share price fell 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25.
Golden Peak Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GP)
