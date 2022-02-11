Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 49,593 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 169.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Endava worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Endava by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Endava by 16,468.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 238.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.08. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

