Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 572.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,822 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of McAfee worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

