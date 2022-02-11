Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of GMS worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $51.82 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

