Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.72% of Hanmi Financial worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $804.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

