Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,750 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of New Residential Investment worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

