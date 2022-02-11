Golub Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 976,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,645. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.