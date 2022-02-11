Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $256.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

