Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 7,271 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

