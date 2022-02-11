Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its position in Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $308.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

