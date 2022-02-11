Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,068 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

