Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 76.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,587,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,171,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 96,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.