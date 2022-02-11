Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $610.46 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.50, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $593.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

